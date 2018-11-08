Shop front smashed in Wellingborough

The glass door of a shop was smashed in Wellingborough.

The incident took place at Lunar Tree in Cambridge Street on Monday, November 5, between 6.50pm and 7pm, when the offender smashed the glass with an unknown implement.

The offender is described as a mixed race man, aged 20 to 25, about 5ft 8in, of skinny build, with short hair and wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.