The former Angel Hotel building – encompassing Fat Cats Cafe Bar and Balloon Bar – has been a blight on Bridge Street since a huge fire in January 2012, which was accidentally started by a roofer's torch.

The Fat Cats part of the building, built in 1814-16, has been held up by eyesore scaffolding ever since.

Following the 2012 blaze, Fat Cats never opened again but Balloon Bar reopened in July 2013, later closing down for good in 2019.

In March last year plans to part-demolish and convert the building into 43 flats was recommended for approval.

The applicant, A Z Investments, submitted plans in April 2022 to convert the Grade II listed building into flats, as well as office and commercial spaces with refuse and cycle storage provision, with the front facade to be retained and repaired, according to plans.

On the evening of August 22 2023, the derelict building once again went up in flames. This time it was Balloon Bar that was on fire.

A cause of the fire was never found, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue.

On May 31 2024 firefighters were once again called to the site to find Fat Cats on fire again with seven crews needed to tackle the blaze.

On June 4 Northamptonshire Police launched a arson investigation in connection with the third blaze with firefighters saying it is 'believed the most likely cause was deliberate ignition'.

Legal proceedings ahead of proposed demolition continue, whilst Bridge Street remains closed to traffic.

