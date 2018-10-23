Shirtless man 'appeared possessed' as he chased man down Northampton street with hammer, court hears

A man who "looked possessed" as he chased a man down a Northampton street with a hammer while shirtless has been sentenced.

Tyrone Valentine, 19, from Upton, grabbed the hammer after a fist-fight with another man at a house party in Clare Street and chased them around a car.

Northampton Crown Court heard today (October 23) how a taxi driver waiting at the junction of Kettering Road described Valentine as "possessed" as he ran shouting down the street while shirtless and wielding the claw hammer.

Several residents called the police after the early-morning incident in January this year.

When police arrested Valentine, a dog handler found the hammer under a car near to where an officer wrestled him to the floor.

His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey took this to mean the 19-year-old had tried to dispose of the weapon before he was handcuffed.

In sentencing, Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "The only thing that prevents you going to a young offenders institute today is your age. But if you appear before me for another violent disorder or offence you will imprisoned."

Valentine earlier pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and was handed an eight-month prison suspended for two years.