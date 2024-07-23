Shared ownership homes coming soon to Higham Ferrers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home seekers in North Northamptonshire will have a wider choice available thanks to Platform Home Ownership’s Shared Ownership properties at an upcoming development in Higham Ferrers, just six miles from Wellingborough.

Just off John Clarke Way near to the A6, the development will provide 30 Shared Ownership homes available to purchase through Shared Ownership built by HarperCrewe, with a mixture of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes across a variety of styles.

Sitting to the east of the charming market town of Higham Ferrers and at the tip of the Northamptonshire countryside, the development will give families, commuters, downsizers and other home seekers the opportunity to secure a home of their own in a great location.

Shared Ownership allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10 percent and 75 percent of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

Lounge area in a Platform Home Ownership property.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between five percent and 10 percent of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Sabina Cox, marketing manager for Platform, said: “We’re grateful to be expanding our range of homes within North Northamptonshire, following the successful phases of our existing developments in the region.

“Higham Ferrers is in a unique location, set within the rural Northamptonshire countryside without being too far away from the amenities of a charming town.

“We’re looking forward to helping people on their journey towards homeownership at this development and cannot wait to see people taking that step towards a fantastic home.”

Higham Ferrers itself is rich in amenities, with a number of independent and chain stores, pubs, places to eat and high-quality schools close by.

Nearby are the towns of Rushden and Wellingborough, with the extensive road and rail networks making the north, London, East Anglia and the Midlands easily accessible, with the large Stanwick Lanes country park just two miles away.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.