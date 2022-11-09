Share the joy of theatre with disadvantaged children this Christmas, says Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Royal & Derngate is pleased to be working once again with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation on this year’s Unforgettable Gift appeal. Along with the generosity of the theatre’s audience members and many of its Business Club Members, this yearly collaboration enables the theatre to gift hundreds of free tickets for its pantomime, to children and young people who live in, or are at risk of child poverty.

As part of this annual appeal, which started in 2015, customers are invited to add a gift-aided donation when making a booking at Royal & Derngate. Every £10 donated allows the theatre to provide a free ticket to their Christmas 2022 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, for a child who would not otherwise be able to attend.

This year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk is produced in partnership with Evolution Productions, four-time winners of Pantomime of the Year in the Great British Pantomime Awards, and features Keala Settle, star of blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman, with Horrible Histories’ Richard David-Caine and panto legend Bob Golding.

The cast of Royal & Derngate's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. Photo by Graeme Braidwood

Chris Evans, Marketing, Sales & Development Director at Royal & Derngate, said: “This is a highlight of the season at Royal & Derngate. Knowing that we are able to spread some joy or add a smile to disadvantaged children gives us such a thrill. This is the time of year for giving, and even though we fully acknowledge the current financial climate, I’m sure local businesses and our audiences will once again dig deep for those who are less fortunate than ourselves”.

Anyone can donate to this very special cause simply by calling Box Office on 01604 624811, by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk/give-unforgettable-gift/ or by texting UNFORGETTABLE followed by the amount they wish to donate to 70085.*

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, commented: “Northamptonshire Community Foundation deeply welcomes the opportunity to be able to support the Unforgettable Gift Campaign for 2022. Royal & Derngate yet again are stepping up for our local communities, especially during this difficult time for many, and will provide a wonderful experience for families that would normally forego the cost of a trip to the theatre. The festive period can be a financially stressful time for families; this opportunity will reward children and families with a magical experience together, enjoying the thrill of live theatre and creating special memories to cherish.”

Anyone wanting to suggest potential beneficiaries for tickets, such as charities, groups, agencies working with disadvantaged children, or any businesses who would like to donate, should contact Development Manager Chris Smith at [email protected]

For more information about Royal & Derngate’s Christmas shows, and to book tickets call Box Office or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.