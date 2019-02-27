Shane Fox murder: Police seeking man seen shouting outside victim's Wellingborough home

Detectives investigating the murder of Wellingborough man Shane Fox are re-appealing for help to find his killer three months on from his death.

Twenty-six-year-old Shane died as a result of a stab wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent near his home on the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough, shortly after 2am on December 1 last year.

Police want to find a man who was seen outside and appeared to be shouting aggressively towards Shane’s house at about 9pm on November 30, the evening before his death.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, with a slim build and a bald head, and was wearing a blue short-sleeved T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

This weekend, three months on from Shane’s murder, officers will be revisiting the Nest Farm Crescent area to carry out further inquiries and speak to people in the hope of jogging someone’s memory about what happened on December 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally White from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are now three months on from Shane’s murder and while we have followed numerous lines of inquiry and have arrested and questioned two people in connection with his death, we have yet to bring any charges.

"Shane was killed in the early hours of Saturday, December 1, just three weeks before Christmas. This Friday, March 1, we will be coming back to Nest Farm Crescent, carrying out high-visibility patrols and speaking again to local residents, in a bid to find that all-important piece of information that will lead us to Shane’s killer.

"We know that Shane returned to Nest Farm Crescent at about 2am, having come from the direction of Nest Farm Road across a grassed area and footpath leading to the flats.

"He was attacked near the car park as he made his way back to his flat, sadly sustaining a fatal stab wound.

"At the time of the attack, Shane was with another man who was also assaulted. He too sustained a stab wound but thankfully was not seriously injured.

"If you were in or near Nest Farm Crescent in the early hours of December 1, you may have seen or heard something that could be a crucial piece of the jigsaw.

"CCTV shows someone walking past the Well Café in Nest Farm Crescent at about 1.55am. If you think this might be you, or if you were anywhere near Nest Farm Crescent about this time, please call us.

"We are also keen to trace a man who was seen outside and appeared to be shouting aggressively towards Shane’s house at about 9pm the previous evening (Friday, November 30)."

Two arrests have been made during the course of the investigation and detectives are keen to remind people it is very much a live investigation.

DCI White is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

One suspect the police still want to speak to is described as a black male, in his 20s, and wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket with horizontal stitching.

"If you have any information, however insignificant you think it may be, we urgently need to speak to you," said DCI White.

"Please call us or take a few minutes to speak with officers to share any information you may have.

“This was a tragic incident which has devastated a family, who are still trying to come to terms with their loved one’s death. I am determined to see justice done for Shane and I would urge anyone with any information about the circumstances leading to his death or the person involved, to contact police and tell us what they know.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Talbot. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

One of the men arrested, a 39-year-old man, was released without charge, and the other, a 22-year-old man, was released under investigation pending further inquiries.