Shane Fox murder: Police arrest Wellingborough man

Detectives investigating the murder of Wellingborough man Shane Fox have today made a further arrest in connection with the inquiry.

A 36-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested this morning (Tuesday, April 2) on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Shane Fox died in December 2018

Shane, 26, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest after being assaulted near his home on the Hemmingwell estate, Wellingborough, shortly after 2am, on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Detectives have previously made two arrests in connection with the investigation.

A 39-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on December 2 on suspicion of murder and released without charge.

A 22-year-old man, also from Wellingborough, was arrested on December 5 on suspicion of murder. He was released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Tributes left near the spot Shane Fox died

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that may assist the inquiry is urged to contact the Operation Talbot incident room on 101 as soon as possible.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.