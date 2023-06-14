Severe delays on A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden after car goes into central reservation
Drivers are facing delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden after a car went into the central reservation.
National Highways is reporting ‘severe’ delays following the incident on the A45 eastbound between the A409 Turnells Mill Lane and the junction with the A5001 Crown Way at Rushden Lakes.
It says there has been an accident involving a vehicle crossing the central reservation, which is affecting traffic on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways.
Highways England has warned of disruption but said they are hoping to have the incident clear and lanes re-opened later this afternoon.
We will update this story when more information is available.