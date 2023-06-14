News you can trust since 1931
Severe delays on A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden after car goes into central reservation

It is affecting both the east and westbound carriageways
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST

Drivers are facing delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden after a car went into the central reservation.

National Highways is reporting ‘severe’ delays following the incident on the A45 eastbound between the A409 Turnells Mill Lane and the junction with the A5001 Crown Way at Rushden Lakes.

It says there has been an accident involving a vehicle crossing the central reservation, which is affecting traffic on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways.

There are delays on the A45There are delays on the A45
Highways England has warned of disruption but said they are hoping to have the incident clear and lanes re-opened later this afternoon.

We will update this story when more information is available.

