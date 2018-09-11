Several reports of leaks after water main bursts in Northamptonshire

A burst water main in Northamptonshire has caused several leaks and is affecting a large part of the south of the county.

Anglian Water is reporting the possibility of no water or low pressure in parts because of a lack of supply.

It estimates the water to be restored by midday today.

Anglian Water has apologised and asked for patience as it works to fix the problem.

Their website states: "We're really sorry but some customers in Maidford and Towcester may have very low water pressure or no water.

"We've identified a burst water main in the area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"This should be by midday today."

Customers have reported five leaks in Silverstone.