Seventy-four-year-old man airlifted to hospital after an accident in south Northamptonshire

A 74-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after an accident near Brackley yesterday evening.

The accident happened in Biddlesden.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6.45pm yesterday (Thursday, June 14) in Syresham Road, when a blue Land Rover Defender, which was travelling south, for reasons yet unknown left the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch.

"The 74-year-old driver of the Land Rover was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries."

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident 499 of 14/6/18.