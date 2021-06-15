Seven activities and day trips in Northamptonshire to celebrate Father's Day 2021

Father's Day is approaching this Sunday and - what's that, you're excited? 'I'm Dad!'
Painful, I know. To avoid hearing similar jokes like this all day, we have compiled a list of fun activities and days out you can treat that special father figure in your life to this Father's Day on Sunday, June 20.
Whether he is a golfer, adventurer or simply a lover of craft beer, we have a good selection of ideas to keep him busy in the county.
Here are seven activities and day trips in Northamptonshire to help you celebrate Father's Day 2021:
1. Gentleman's Afternoon Tea at Bread and Pullet
Bread and Pullet in Northampton have launched their popular 'Gentleman's Afternoon Tea', which you can book for June 20. It includes some special Father's Day cocktails including a ginger and apple spiced mule, strawberries and cream mocktail and amaretto sour. It costs £20 per adult. Available for sit-ins and collection.
2. Paradise Island Adventure Golf - Rushden Lakes
If your father is a huge golf fanatic, Paradise Adventure Golf at Rushden Lakes would be the ideal gift for him where all involved can compete and have some fun! Turn it into a day out by browsing the shops and enjoying a cocktail or two on The Terrace afterwards.
Photo: Paradise Island Adventure Golf
3. Northampton and Lamport Railway
If your father is a train fanatic, it would be worth taking him to the Northampton Lamport Railway, which is a steam and heritage diesel tourist railway in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside. Dads ride completely free on Father's Day, you can enjoy a cream tea onsite or you can pay a visit to the Brampton Halt pub, which is situated nearby.
Photo: Northampton and Lamport Railway
4. Sywell Aviation Museum
The Sywell Aviation Museum re-opened this week just in time to provide and free and educational day out in time for Father's Day. There, you will learn about the entire history of Sywell Aerodrome and Northamptonshire’s rich aviation heritage from the early days of aviation to the Second World War and beyond. There is a small shop on site selling model kits and other items if you want to treat your father to a gift and you can unwind at the Aviator Hotel with some refreshments, whilst watching activities on the airfield.
Photo: Sywell Aviation Museum