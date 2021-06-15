Seven activities and day trips in Northamptonshire to celebrate Father's Day 2021

4. Sywell Aviation Museum

The Sywell Aviation Museum re-opened this week just in time to provide and free and educational day out in time for Father's Day. There, you will learn about the entire history of Sywell Aerodrome and Northamptonshire’s rich aviation heritage from the early days of aviation to the Second World War and beyond. There is a small shop on site selling model kits and other items if you want to treat your father to a gift and you can unwind at the Aviator Hotel with some refreshments, whilst watching activities on the airfield.

Photo: Sywell Aviation Museum