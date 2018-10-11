See the top ten finalists in our Northampton Salon of the Year 2018 competition

We’ve got our top finalists for the Salon Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

Your favourite salon might provide the best blow dries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.

Or perhaps it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in today's Chron (Thursday), stating the full name and address of the salon you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is noon on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The finalists

01 Identity Hair & Beauty, 1B Quarry Road, Northampton

02 Inspire, 5 Booth Lane North, Northampton

03 Kate Haynes, Wellington Buildings, 47 Abington Street, Northampton

04 Mason Avenue, 5 Boothville Green, Northampton

05 Opus Hair Salon, 5 Station Road, Earls Barton

06 Pamper Me, 38 Gloucester Avenue, Northampton

07 Seckingtons, 208 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

08 Serene, Crow Lane, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton

09 The Scissorbox, 235A Main Road, Northampton

10 Vivid Hair, The Ridings

Arcade, Northampton