Section of Northamptonshire A14 closed as police respond to 'incident'

A stretch of the A14 near Rothwell has been closed this afternoon as police respond to an ‘incident’.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3 is shut and police have urged motorists to avoid the area, having been called to the scene just before 1.15pm.

Officers have not revealed the nature of the incident but say there is no wider risk to members of the public.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently responding to an incident on the A14.

“There is no wider risk to members of the public but motorists are advised to avoid the area due to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3 being currently closed.”

National Highways is reporting delays in excess of 50 minutes on approach to the closure.