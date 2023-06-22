Pitsford Primary School has just been rated Good for the second time in a row, after it was told by Ofsted it required improvement in 2013.

Under the leadership of headteacher, Julia Hyde, the Moulton Road school has continued to make positive strides, with the latest report finding it to be Good for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and its early years provision.

“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate the outcome of our Ofsted Inspection,” said Ms Hyde.

Chippy the dog and children from Pitsford Primary School

“I am immensely proud of the children and staff. We are so lucky to be part of such a supportive community and this was evident in the feedback from parents – we agree with them that our school is ‘truly marvellous’.”

The school, which has 58 pupils aged from four to 11, was singled out by Ofsted for cultivating a family feel, which the report said the children cherish. An absence of bullying was noted by the inspectors, who said older pupils look after and play with younger pupils during breaktimes.

While the report praised the school’s curriculum for being broad and ambitious in its scope, it also commended teachers for adjusting their teaching style to ensure pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are able to successfully navigate all topics.

The teaching staff were also praised for their good subject knowledge, and the report noted a strong culture of reading at Pitsford.

Ofsted also found pupils enjoyed a range of sporting, creative and musical activities and also develop a mature understanding of equality and diversity.

The report said the children also receive appropriate relationships and health education, they develop a sense of right and wrong, and learn the importance of healthy diet, exercise, sleep and mental health. Chippy, the school dog, was also given a mention in the report.