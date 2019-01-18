Search is on for the Northampton Chron Gym of the Year 2019

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

The nominations are in and we want readers to tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

To vote, you have to post the coupon in the current edition of the Northampton Chron (January 17 and again on January 24) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite gym from the list.

Closing date for votes is February 1, 2019.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

The nominations are:

01. Danes Camp Gym, Clannel Road, Hunsbury, Northampton

02. Curves, Moulton Park Business Centre, Red House Road, Northampton

03. Dallington Fitness, Poyntz Lane, Northampton

04. DW Sport Fitness, Towcester Road, St James Retail Park, Northampton

05. Fit4Less Gym Northampton, 90 Abington Street, Northampton

06. Fitness4Less Northampton, Sol Central, Mare Fair, Northampton

07. Image Fitness Club, 22-23 Galowhill Road, Northampton

08. Living Well, 100 Watering Lane, Collingtree, Northampton

09. Man Unleashed, 103 Weedon Road, Northampton

10. New Dimensions Fitness Studio, Sywell Grange, Holcot Lane, Sywell

11. Northampton Nuffield Health Northampton Fitness & wellbeing Gym, Sixfields Leisure, Walter Tull Way, Northampton

12. ink Ladies Health & Fitness, Unit 1 Cranbrook Road, Kingsthorpe

13. Progressive Training Systems Ltd, 21 Osyth Close, Northampton

14. Project Fitness Northampton, Unit 2 Owl Close, Northampton

15. Pump Gyms Northampton, 3 Kingsfield Business Park, Gladstone Road, Northampton

16. PureGym, 10 St Peter’s Way

Spirit Health Club, Holiday Inn, Northampton.

17. The DVCC, Rothersthorpe Avenue, Northampton

18. The One2One Gym, 19 Low Farm Place, Northampton

19. Trilogy Health & Fitness at Cripps Recreation Centre, Northampton General Hospital, Cliftonville Road, Northampton

20. Trilogy Health & Fitness at Duston Leisure Centre, Cotswold Avenue, Northampton

21. Trilogy Health & Fitness at Mount Baths, Upper Mounts, Northampton

22. Trilogy Health & Fitness, Lings Forum, Billing Brook Road, Northampton

23. Unit 22 Northampton, Rothersthorpe Crescent, Northampton

24. Virgin Active, Riverside Business Park, 1 Ferris Row, Northampton

25. Virgin Active, Collingtree Park, 91 Windingbrook Lane, Northampton

26. Willison Centre, Stratford Road, Roade