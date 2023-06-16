Screen Northants launch the 2024 Northamptonshire Schools Film Competition.

The competition has previously been trialled within a small number of schools. The feedback from those schools was overwhelmingly positive with students showing increased engagement, pride and career awareness. They also made some great films.

This year the competition will be split into primary and secondary categories and there will be prizes for both winning schools.

The competition is being sponsored by RSA Films, The University of Northampton, Grosvenor and we hope to have additional sponsors on board soon.

Film making can be simple. You need a camera, sound recorder, actors and a story.

We have some amazing judges already including Kai Hsiung (Managing Director, RSA Films) and Colin Goudie (Editor, Star Wars Rogue One) already confirmed. We anticipate at least one more judge.

We are launching early so that schools that are interested can plan now, ready to begin in Sept 23. Finished films will need to be delivered by end of Feb 24.

The films should be scripted dramas (this can include animation) although live action will provide more opportunity for engagement from students. We expect films to be between 1-10 mins long. This should be more than enough time to tell your story.

All films will be shown as part of the 2024 Northampton Film Festival. Screen Northants director Paul Mills says "I am really excited about this year's competition. There are so many talented young people in this county and a lot of passionate teachers supporting them. Film making is fun and engaging and the young people who work on them get a lot more out of the process than a finished film. I would really love it if all the schools who take part are able to come watch theirs and other schools' entries in what I hope will be an enormous, positive, celebration of their work. A coming together of proud, passionate and talented Northamptonshire young people in Northampton next March would be amazing."

Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony and the winning Schools will receive prizes of camera kit for the school. (Details to follow)

Schools will receive a “How to make a film guide” and a guide to job roles and career opportunities in the film/tv industry.

The competition is free to enter. All you need to do to confirm entry and ensure you receive your entry pack, is film students from your school, proudly standing in front of your school sign and in unison say “(School name) is taking part in The Screen Northants Schools Film Competition 2024”

