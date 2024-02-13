Scouts sleep out under the stars, raising more than £2,000 for homeless charity!
Their efforts, which saw them swap their comfy beds for cardboard shelters, Tarpaulin and a quagmire of mud raised an impressive £2,285, exceeding their initial target by a significant margin.
The sleepout served as a powerful experience for the scouts, learning empathy, resilience, and a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those less fortunate. Stepping outside their comfort zones, they gained firsthand insight into the realities of homelessness, making the fundraising even more meaningful.
"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we received," expressed Kevin Dillow, Group Scout leader of the 1st Hardingstone Scouts. "The sleepout was a challenging but rewarding experience, and the funds raised will make a real difference in the lives of people supported by The Hope Centre."
The 1st Hardingstone Scouts' sleepout demonstrates the power of youth, community, and collective action in making a positive impact and reminds us that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a world of difference.
If you'd like to donate to the 1st Hardingstone Big Sleep out for The Hope Centre please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/hardingstone-scout-group-bigsleepout2024