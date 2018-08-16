Scoop a sugary freebie at Northampton's newest dessert parlour

Northampton's newest dessert parlour is handing out free ice cream scoops to its first set of speedy customers.

Delightful Desserts opens tomorrow (August 17) and the first 20 sweet-toothed shoppers will get a free scoop of ice cream.

The parlour is in the Daily Grind coffee shop in Wellingborough Road and will offer waffles, crepes, sundaes, cakes, cookie dough and over 20 flavours of ice cream.

“We’re very excited about opening," said the owners.

"We’ve wanted to open in Northampton for a long time and when we came across Daily Grind, we knew it was the right fit for us.

"The synergy between the two brands is very good and we have created a coffee shop with a twist to appeal to people of all ages and all taste buds.

"The concept allows you to start your day with a fresh coffee and savoury breakfast and finish it off with a delightful dessert."

The parlour is also offering a free milkshake with every dessert purchase on Saturday.

On Sunday, the first 10 customers will receive a free hot drink, and on Monday Delightful Desserts is offering a free children's dessert with every purchase of a large waffle or crepe.