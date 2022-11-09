SCCYC launching social enterprise hub in Northampton to sustain social impact services

SCCYC Waterside Connect will be opening its doors to local businesses and organisations on November 17th from midday-3pm. The enterprises include Multi-Award-Winning authentic delicacies from’ Punjabi Fusion’ and the ‘The Curious Vegan Company’ in collaboration with ‘Syan Farms’ and a tour of its state of the art conferencing hire faciltities.

There will be a tour of the conferencing, meeting, events and exhibition facilities which are available for hire, and opportunity to work in partnership with SCCYC Waterside Connect service hubs which include Food Aid, Sikh Heritage Museum and even a community gymnasium!

The Sikh Community Centre & Youth Club (SCCYC Waterside Connect) has been leading the way since March 2020 providing critical support for up to 500 vulnerable people per week that have been detrimentally impacted by the pandemic and over 5,000 units of additional support has been provided, including emergency food, resourcing and welfare support.

SCCYC Social Enterprise Hub Launch for businesses or organisations. If you are interested in catering service, venue hire or collaborating to support SCCYC Food Aid, confirm you attendance.

“With increasing energy and mortgage costs, the impact on families and individuals within the town is forcing more and more people into extreme hardship. In addition, this is creating additional pressures to our poverty service and Centre sustainability. These new social enterprises will help mitigate the financial impact as well as provide employability, affordable hire facilities and fill in a gap of locally produced, healthy authentic food for local communities.” Harjinder Kooner, Chair.