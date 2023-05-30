Saturday Entertainment Line-Up Announced for Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Live on stage at 5pm, following the Trail Mix Challenge 5x5k event, is runner, presenter and content creator, Anna Harding.

Anna will be a familiar face to many runners having been a regular presenter on YouTube channel - The Running Channel since 2018. Always up for a challenge - from running a marathon in a 20 metre long back garden, and running a 10k in her sports underwear, to running every bridge in London in a day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next-up at 8pm, following the conclusion of the Headlight Hop 10k, is local runner and writer, Lily Canter.

Runner, presenter and content creator, Anna Harding

A regular writer for both Runner's World and Trail Running magazine, coach/founder of Great Bowden Runners, and previous entrant of the Run Rabbit Trail Festival, Lily is off on an amazing adventure this June! She will be running 250k across Tanzania, covering a rather impressive 7,000 metres of elevation, and will be sharing her tales of multi-day adventure running at the festival.

Following on from Lily, comes the evening’s live music from Sheffield-based Ian Britt who is sure to have everyone dancing well into the night. A top talent, and fantastic acoustic covers artist, Ian adds his unique style to an extensive range of modern and classic songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have secured two top class guest speakers. Anna and Lily are amazing ladies whose running adventures and achievements are sure to inspire the audience in their future challenges.

“It’s a well-known fact that runners like to party, so I’m very much looking forward to introducing the exceptional talent of Ian Britt to everyone! There is no doubt that Ian will ensure the evening is brought to a memorable close!”

Local runner and writer, Lily Canter

The Saturday night entertainment and overnight camping are free when you enter any race at the festival. Great food and a fully licensed bar will also be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries for the 2023 Run Rabbit Trail Festival are open and the running events, that can be completed as standalone events or together - when they form ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ - are:

• Trail Mix Challenge - Saturday 15th from 11-4pm: a different 5k course on the hour, every hour, for five hours.• Headlight Hop 10k - Saturday 15th at 6.30pm: a one lap early evening run featuring rolling hills and beautiful views across the estate.• Thump Trail Half - Sunday 16th at 9am: a two lap trail half marathon that will provide a challenge. The route is rolling and every turn rewards you with stunning woodland and country views.• Quest for the Golden Carrot: participants complete all of the above events totalling 56.1k over the 24 hour period. The top 6 males and females (lowest cumulative time) will then qualify for the Carrot Dash.• Carrot Dash: a 'winner-takes-all' 1 mile race to win one of two exclusive Golden Carrot trophies!

Entries for the 2023 Run Rabbit Trail Festival can be made via https://thumpevents.co.uk/