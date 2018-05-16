Sara Pascoe to headline inaugural Delapré Abbey book festival in Northampton

Northampton’s Delapré Abbey will host its first Festival of Books to be headlined by comedian and author Sara Pascoe.

Taking place around the grounds and in the abbey, the three-day festival will run from May 26 to 28 between 10am and 7pm.

Delapr Abbey will hostits first Festival of Books this month

Pascoe - who has appeared on Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week, QI, Room 101, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 9 out of 10 Cats, as well as acting in Twenty Twelve and The Thick of It - will discuss her critically acclaimed book Animal on the main stage.

Commercial manager Amanda Nicols said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming book lovers and all the authors to the abbey.

"It is an exciting moment in Delapré Abbey’s literary history as we are also set to open our second-hand bookshop later in the year."

Other authors presenting at the abbey include Amber Butchart, Mark Purcell, Jenny Lewis, David Mark, Amelia Dalton, Sarah Ward, Kevan Manwaring, Deborah Delano, David Hutter, Steven Neil, Michael Pennington, Elizabeth Evershed, Sue Bentley, Sarah Veness, Kate Fulford, Francesca Kletz and Brooke Dennis.

Author Rosalind Jana, who will also be presenting at the festival, said: "I'm thoroughly looking forward to talking about poetry, prose, clothes and more at the festival - the prospect of being in such historic surroundings makes it a particularly special event."

The Festival of Books will also feature a second-hand bookshop, a workshop delving into the works of John Clare and sculpture-making influenced by his words, Alice in Wonderland croquet and a Harry Potter experience.