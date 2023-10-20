Saints' fixture against Saracens announced as Foundation's fourth Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charities biggest fundraising event of the year, hosted at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, has seen tremendous support from the entire Northampton Saints squad, with last year’s event raising over £50,000.

Fans can anticipate the opportunity to engage closely with non-playing Saints players in the village who will be taking photos and signing items in exchange for donations to the Foundation. Complimentary custom flags will be handed out to celebrate the day and, on the pitch, a brand-new exciting half time activation will take place.

The memorable event aims to both raise awareness and funds for the Foundation who use the power of sport and the values of rugby to inspire, support and educate people across their social inclusion and education programmes.

Throughout the past academic year, over 6,000 individuals across Northampton, Corby, Milton Keynes, and Ipswich have actively participated in Foundation initiatives, which have helped boost their confidence and attain accredited qualifications, creating a positive future.

To generate funds, a Foundation Day raffle and auction will also take place, featuring numerous items and exclusive experiences donated and autographed by Saints players.

Catherine Deans, Managing Director of Northampton Saints Foundation, emphasised the event's importance, stating, "The proceeds generated on this day have a profound influence on the services we provide. Young people today are struggling with escalating pressures, many of them navigating these challenges without any assistance. They are contending with the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted both education and mental health, alongside the escalating cost of living. Referrals to mental health services have risen to an all-time high, resulting in lengthy waiting lists, and an increasing number of young individuals finding themselves outside of education, training, or employment.

“Our ambition remains the same to give every person the chance for a positive future and to meet the rising demand, we must continue to extend our support to a growing number of young people each year. Our fundraising objectives naturally expand to meet their needs and we broaden the scope of our services, establishing new hubs, recruiting additional staff, and we confront the mounting overhead expenses associated with delivering our life-altering programs." To ensure Foundation Day’s success and maximize its positive influence, the Foundation actively seeks sponsors looking to give back to their community and create a legacy of positive change.

Businesses or individuals that lend their support not only align themselves with a crucial cause but also gain valuable exposure within the community, fulfilling their corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives.