Saints fans urged to lift their own cups to show support for Northampton Saints Foundation

Each cup collected helps the Northampton Saints Foundation to raise funds for their life-changing programmes for young people.The Foundation’s Managing Director, Catherine Deans, said: “Every eco cup we collect really does make a huge difference to the work we do, supporting young people across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Ipswich through our hubs and programmes which are held in mainstream schools.“Collecting just 35 eco cups covers the cost of ten workbooks, while 75 cups will pay for two hours of yoga and meditation to help support our students’ mental health and wellbeing. 150 cups which will help for a day out or an educational trip.“Every cup counts, so please look out for our bins and help us put more children on the path to a brighter future.”Last season, more than 20,000 cups were collected with 1,818 collected on just one day.Bins can be found at every exit and within the bar areas.