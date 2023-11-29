Russ King (Bongo) from Northampton has sadly passed away age 62
Russ passed away on the 27th November to cancer at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Many knew Russ around Northampton as he played in the Fred Chase Band as 'Bongo' for playing the bongos and other instruments he was talented at.
Russ was also into his Harley Davidsons and many would know this or seen him out on his bike over the years.
As many would know my Dad, Russ I thought this would be the best place to let others know and if you would like to attend the funeral then you can contact me on [email protected]
RIP Dad, you are one of a kind and will be forever missed.