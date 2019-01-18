Rushden town centre victim was stabbed in chest

The victim of a serious assault in a busy town centre was stabbed in the chest, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Rushden High Street yesterday after a man was found covered in blood.

The incident happened in a car park between Rectory Road and High Street, Rushden NNL-190118-121754005

Police have now appealed for witnesses following the incident at about 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 17).

The assault is believed to have happened in a small public car park between High Street and Rectory Road and local reports suggest the victim was then able to move to High Street before the emergency services were alerted .

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation is under way and detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the High Street area around the time of the incident, and who may have witnessed the assault or have any information about what happened, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of 17 January.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111