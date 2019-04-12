Rushden Lakes cinema opening in weeks

The opening of Rushden Lakes’ 14-screen cinema is only weeks away.

Cineworld has revealed it is set to open the doors of the complex in June - and will create more than 60 jobs when it does so.

A statement from the company said: “The cinema is set to open its doors in June 2019 and will create up to 64 jobs,. 55 team members and 14 baristas.

“In a bid to fill roles and engage the community, Cineworld is hosting a recruitment event for prospective employees on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20.

“Candidates interested in learning about career opportunities are encouraged to attend the recruitment session, taking place at Rushden Lakes, between 9am and 6pm.

“There are a variety of positions available including team leader, team member roles and barista positions at Starbucks, which will form part of the new cinema.

“All roles are on either a part or full-time basis. The recruitment event will also offer visitors the opportunity to find out more about careers at Cineworld, as well as ask company staff questions and apply directly.

“The new cinema will feature 14 state-of-the-art screens showing the latest Hollywood and Bollywood releases, as well as pick ‘n’ mix and Baskin Robbins ice cream counters.”

Cineworld Rushden general manager Georgina Jones said: “We are looking forward to bringing a new cinema Rushden Lakes and generating career opportunities in the local area.

“Cineworld has fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for, so we welcome those from the local area with a passion for film to pay us a visit on the open days and find out more about the exciting opportunities available.”

For those unable to make the recruitment days, it is also possible to apply online at www.cineworld.co.uk/careers from tomorrow (Saturday, April 13).