Kingsthorpe saw rush hour delays this morning (Friday, May 26) after a white van collided with a pole.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened at around 7.50am on the four-way junction on Barrack Road, outside Garden Machines.

The police say although no one was seriously injured, the incident left debris on the road that has taken time to clear up.

