Rush hour delays in Kingsthorpe after white van collided with pole

The incident occurred at around 7.50am this morning
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 26th May 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read

Kingsthorpe saw rush hour delays this morning (Friday, May 26) after a white van collided with a pole.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened at around 7.50am on the four-way junction on Barrack Road, outside Garden Machines.

The police say although no one was seriously injured, the incident left debris on the road that has taken time to clear up.

The debris has now been cleared up and there are no longer any delays on the road.

