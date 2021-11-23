Rubbish skip in busy part of Northampton up in flames in suspected arson attack

Smoke billowing over the town from the skip fire.

A rubbish skip was ablaze in Northampton last night causing smoke to billow over the town.

Firefighters were called to St James' Mill Road at just after 9pm yesterday (November 22) where they found an industrial skip containing rubbish 'well alight'.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to St James' Mill Road at 9.12pm yesterday (November 22).

"On arrival, a crew from The Mounts found that an industrial skip containing rubbish was well alight.

"They used a 70mm jet, two hose reels and drags to extinguish the flames, and monitored the temperature using thermal imaging cameras to ensure the blaze was under control.

"The crew left the scene at 10pm once the fire – which was believed to have been started deliberately – was put out."

If you see a deliberate fire being started or it is currently in progress, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service.