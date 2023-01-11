RSPCA Northamptonshire appeal for lonely dog: Long stay Rocky has had no viewings

The RSPCA has launched a heartfelt appeal to find a new home for sweet older boy Rocky who has been in care since August last year and still hasn’t had one adoption viewing.

Poor Rocky, a greyhound cross, is a lovely natured older boy aged 11, but still very young at heart and is desperate to find his forever home.

But staff at the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch worry his age could be one of the reasons he remains overlooked.

Rocky who is looking for a new home

He came into RSPCA care through no fault of his own - but centre staff are bewildered as to why he’s not had any interest whatsoever.

Kate Whitehead, dog adoption coordinator at the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch said: “Everyone at the branch absolutely adores Rocky and we want nothing more than to find him the perfect forever home.

“But after being in our care since August last year we are all feeling really disheartened for him. It’s really heartbreaking that he’s such a lovely dog yet he’s not even had a meet and greet with anyone since he’s been here.

“Rocky is a sweet boy who enjoys company and will make a lovely companion in the home. He is currently in a foster home and adores being showered with love by his foster family and gives lots of love in return.

“He enjoys his walks and having a sniff and explore. Rocky loves a run around and having fun with his toys. He is looking for a home with a garden for him to play in. He also loves nothing more than to snuggle up and snooze with his favourite people.”

Rocky can live with children aged 12 and over and who are familiar with dogs and giving them boundaries.

He would be best as the only dog in the home but could live with another calm dog. He is not suited to living with cats or small furries. He is looking for a home where he will be with people for most of the time as he adores being with people.