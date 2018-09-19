RSPCA in Northants looking for homes for its ‘overlooked’ cats

An appeal has been made by the Northamptonshire branch of the RSPCA for homes for the overlooked cats in its care.

The county branch has many cats in its care that have been overlooked for too long so they are appealing for people to come forward and offer them the second chance they deserve.

The cats all have individual characters, temperaments, different quirks and a lot of love to give.

But many of the adult cats are being overlooked due to their colour or in favour of younger cats and kittens.

This includes cats like Bonnie, who is only seven-years-old and has been in care for almost a year.

She suffers from allergies which can be easily kept under control with medication.

Bonnie has a gentle nature and is well suited to family life.

She adores company and loves nothing more than curling up on a warm lap.

Bonnie would be fine to live with other cats and children of any age.

Julie Clifft and Michelle Billingham from the adoptions team said: “We have lots of long stay cats in our care at the moment, all of which have different needs.

“People are often put off when they hear that a cat has a medical condition, however, all the conditions our overlooked cats have are manageable.

“We are looking for extra special owners that will give them all the love and attention, which they deserve.”

Along with the long stay cats, the RSPCA in Northants also has five cats who have Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

Sadly when people hear FIV they wrongly assume that the cat has ‘Feline AIDS’ and this can cause unnecessary alarm.

The effects of the virus can cause a gradual decline in the cat’s immune system.

Many FIV infected cats are able to live happily with the virus for a long period of time and may never show clinical signs of disease.

As FIV can be transmitted from cat to cat, mainly through fighting, these kitties are looking for indoor homes.

With slow introductions, they may be able to live with other FIV positive cats.

Anyone interested in adopting one of these cats or for more information about any of the cats being looked after by the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch, email adoptions@rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk or call 07840 926122.