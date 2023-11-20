News you can trust since 1931
RSPCA branch named Northamptonshire County Golf Club Captain’s chosen charity.

Northamptonshire County Golf Club’s new Captain, Peter Dugmore, has announced RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch as his chosen charity for the forthcoming year.
By Ethan HopkinsonContributor
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:05 GMT- 1 min read
Speaking about why he has chosen to support RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, Peter said ‘Lots of us have our own pets, and we know how much we love them and it’s sad to think that not all pets are as fortunate as our own. RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch do a fantastic job of supporting Northamptonshire pets to find safe homes and happy futures’.

RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch has been supporting Northamptonshire pets since 1964. They have a long history of rehabilitating and rehoming animals that are brought into their care but more and more of their support is being given through community outreach services such as their Pet Food Bank, Neutering Vouchers and their Veterinary Nurse led Welfare Clinic.

Ethan Hopkinson, Business and Community Partnerships Manager at RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, said ‘We are so grateful to Peter for choosing the branch as his Captain’s charity. His support comes at a really important time for the branch as we expand our Community Welfare Hub offering, work towards establishing our flagship animal welfare centre and celebrate 60 years of supporting Northamptonshire pets’.

Northamptonshire County Golf Club, located in Chapel Brampton.
During his year as Captain, Peter will have the opportunity to promote and raise funds in aid of the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch, alongside the Lady Captain’s nominated charity, Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

