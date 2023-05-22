Royal & Derngate is delighted to welcome their latest Generate Associate Artists and the newly formed Generate Associate Producers, joining the theatre’s Generate artist development programme from this summer.

They will be supported with tailored packages by Royal & Derngate over 18 months to focus on their career and artistic ambitions. This will include mentorship, rehearsal space, production support, funding, shadowing and introductions, amongst other tailored opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Generate Associate Artists are actor, writer and theatre-maker Subika Anwar, storyteller, theatre-maker and movement specialist Jo Blake, audio theatre writer and maker Rebecca Cockcroft, children’s theatre and education specialist Ashley Sean Cook, lighting designer Sam McNern and feminist theatre and digital ensemble company Fur Coat No Knickers.

The new line up Associate Artists and Producers joining Royal & Derngate's Generate development programme

Joining as part of the first cohort of Generate Associate Producers are Courtenay Johnson of Carbon Theatre, Natalie Chan, Poppy Hollman, Gemma Knight, Erica Mynard and Caroline Nash.

Erica Martin, Royal & Derngate’s Creative Learning Associate, commented: “We are incredibly excited to see the work of each of these artists develops and watch how their ambitions and careers progress. We are thrilled this year to have been able to expand the scheme to include up and coming producers, in addition to artists and practitioners. It’s great that we can continue to grow the support we are able to provide for emerging and established artists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal & Derngate’s artist development programme Generate is committed to supporting the work and the development of artists. Since 2012 the programme has supported over 6000 artists with opportunities including rehearsal and performance space, mentorship, scratch opportunities, masterclasses, funding, networking, placements, ticket offers and special one off events and commissions.