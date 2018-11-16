Role of arts in our communities 'has never been more vital', says new chief executive of Northampton's Royal & Derngate

The new chief executive of Royal & Derngate in Northampton says she is "properly thrilled" to be given her new role.

Jo Gordon joined Royal & Derngate as director of marketing and sales ten years ago and was appointed interim chief executive when Martin Sutherland departed earlier this year.

“I am proud to have played a part in the inspiring achievements of the last ten years and am properly thrilled to now be able to build on these as chief executive," Jo said.

"We have a remarkable team which is rightly proud of our work, impact and reputation. The role of the arts in our communities has never been more crucial and I look forward to developing important local and national partnerships even further to help our county, my home and where I am raising my family, to thrive," she added.

Jo will also have responsibility for The Core at Corby Cube.

Steve Edmonds, chair of Royal & Derngate, said: “Following a rigorous recruitment process, Jo’s commitment to the venues and her detailed understanding of the complex ecosystem of regional theatre really shone through, as did her proven commercial acumen and excellent leadership style.

"In the current climate, venues not only have a responsibility to be light on their feet with strategy and innovation, but to influence on a national level. We are thrilled that Jo has agreed to lead us through our next phase”.

Gary Tait, chair of The Core at Corby Cube, added: “Jo’s intricate knowledge of the diverse audiences of Northamptonshire, her passion for inspiring teams, and her personal commitment to putting culture firmly at the heart of this county make her the ideal choice for the role of chief executive”.