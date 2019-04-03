Robbers point gun at man with young child at Kettering skate park

Police in Kettering are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the skate park in Grantown Close, on the Ise Lodge estate, earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday, April 1, between 4pm and 4.15pm, when a man, who was with a young child, was approached by two young men.

One of the men pointed what is believed to be a hand gun at the victim. He tried to push it away but the offender then hit him on the head with the butt of the gun, causing a small cut, and also stole cash.

Both offenders then made off, possibly in a grey Volkswagen Golf.

There were a number of people in the park at the time and officers are urging anyone they have not yet spoken to get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if they prefer to remain anonymous, the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 19000165412.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further inquiries.