Road traffic collision on the M1 near Northampton blocks slip road

A road traffic collision on the M1 has caused a slip road near Northampton to be partially blocked.

The collision was first reported to the AA at 3.28pm this afternoon (September 6) and it took place on the M1 Southbound entry slip road at J15 A43 (Towcester / Northampton Services).

Two lanes have been closed on the exit slip road as a result of the collision but traffic is reported to be coping well at the moment.

Highways England have reported that they expect traffic to return to normal conditions at 6.15pm at the latest.