Road remains closed after fire in Northampton flat overnight

A road in Northampton remains closed this morning after a fire in a flat in Northampton on Friday night.

Northamptonshire Fire tweeted they were called to the fire in a flat in Kingsley Park Terrace at about 10.30pm on Friday.

And this morning, the AA reported this morning that the road remained closed in the area.

A spokesman said: "Road closed due to building fire at a house on A5123 Kingsley Park Terrace both ways between A5095 Kingsley Road and Milton Street. The road was closed off at late last night just before midnight following a house fire. The closure has been reduced, but police say the road is expected to remain shut well into the day (Saturday)."

There is no further information at this stage from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue and Northamptonshire Police.