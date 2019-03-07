Road in Northampton reopened after 999 incident and helicopter search

A road in Far Cotton that was closed while emergency services attended and incident has reopened.

A police spokesman said a closure was in place in London Road, Far Cotton near Penrhyn Road from about 6.25am.

A police van was parked outside the Giggling Sausage Cafe

He said this was to allow emergency services to deal with an incident.

The road was later reopened at about 7am.

A police helicopter was hovering over Far Cotton and Delapre for over an hour until about 6.30am.

Police have so far given no details of the nature of the incident but officers have been seen leaving the Giggling Sausage Cafe, which is on the corner of Southampton Road and London Road.