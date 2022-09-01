Road closed after pedestrian hit by car in Higham Ferrers
A 17-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Higham Ferrers today (Thursday).
Officers have just released more details about the collision when a grey Skoda Octavia travelling along Station Road towards the Chowns Mill roundabout was in collision with a pedestrian just before 3am this morning.
The pedestrian – a 17-year-old girl – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands of motorists affected by two sets of major roadworks on adjoining busy roads in Northampton - here's when they end
-
2
Murderer, paedophiles, knifeman and a career thief all jailed at Northampton Crown Court in August 2022
-
3
‘Absolutely awful’: Parents left furious after vandals leave trail of fire damage at Northampton park
-
4
Three men charged after one person stabbed and noxious substance thrown in Northampton
-
5
Firefighters rescue woman from Range Rover Evoque after collision with lorry on busy Northampton roundabout
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Police closed the A5028 Station Road between the A45 and Stanwick Road, Higham Ferrers, while emergency services were at the scene and drivers were asked to avoid the area.