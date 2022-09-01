Road closed after pedestrian hit by car in Higham Ferrers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was injured in the collision this morning

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Higham Ferrers today (Thursday).

Officers have just released more details about the collision when a grey Skoda Octavia travelling along Station Road towards the Chowns Mill roundabout was in collision with a pedestrian just before 3am this morning.

The pedestrian – a 17-year-old girl – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.