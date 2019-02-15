Rita Ora among victims of £3.4million fraud by Northampton accountant

It has emerged international pop star Rita Ora was among the victims of a Northampton fraudster skimmed some £3.4million from his clients.

Andrew Munday, 37, of Velocette Way, Duston, pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud in at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (February 14).

Northampton's own VV Brown's personal bank account was used by Munday to skim millions of pounds.

He admitted to using his position as an accountant at the now-defunct Blue Cube Business Ltd between 2009 and 2016 to skim millions of pounds from high-profile clients.

The total of his offending adds up to an estimated £3.4million.

The list of victims included Ora Multi-Services, a client of Blue Cube owned by pop star and X Factor judge Rita Ora.

After the case Ora's lawyer Graham Shear, of international legal firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, told the BBC a "substantial part" of the money taken from his client had been recovered.

Mr Shear, who is head of international litigation with the firm, described Munday's actions as "pretty disgraceful".

Munday also reached into the coffers of Northampton's own VV Brown, the singer-songwriter behind 2009's hit single Shark in the Water.

In a statement reported by the BBC, VV Brown said: "Thank goodness for indemnity insurance.

"It left me in good stead financially despite the crime. I went into this case pregnant. Two years later I came out of this maze pregnant again with my second baby, fighting, fit and alive.

"I am a survivor."

Munday has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in April.

Munday stole money from VV Brown's personal bank account, made payments from her account to Tottenham Hostpur FC and settled invoices for Blue Cube clients using the pop artist's money.

He also used the money to buy three separate houses including properties in Palmerston Road, Abington and Turnberry Lane, Collingtree.

The court heard how efforts to recover the money and liquidate Munday's assets to pay back the defrauded cash were still underway.

The 37-year-old has reportedly 'taken full responsibility' for the fraud since his arrest in 2016.