REVEALED: Worst-rated takeaways in Northampton for hygiene by inspectors

Health inspectors have ordered over 20 Northampton businesses to make major improvements following yearly food hygiene ratings.

Across the town, eight Northampton takeaways scored a "one" in their official Food Standards Agency (FSA) rating, on a scale from zero to five.

From town centre sushi bars to neighbourhood pizza parlours, these restaurants were handed one of the lowest grades available for failing to maintain hygiene and safety in their kitchens.

Check this map to see the worst-rated takeaways and businesses in your local area.

In 2017, 586 Northampton businesses were rated by the borough council. Of these, 21 earned a "one" or "zero" rating, which means are "very likely to be performing poorly... and are likely to have a history of serious problems".

Ratings are based on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Earning a "one" means major improvements are needed in any of the three areas.

The good news is 529 businesses earned a rating of "three" or more, with 340 businesses earning the top score of "five".

The information published here is from the Food Standards Agency website and is correct as of December 28.