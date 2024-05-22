REVEALED: Which streets are collision blackspots in Northampton town centre?

Data from 2018 to 2022 shows Northampton’s collision hotspots.
Analysing data from CrashMap UK, we look at the locations of serious accidents from 2018 to 2022.
Sadly, some of them include losses of life.
Here we countdown a list of ten spots where some of the most serious collisions have occurred.
The list does not include data from 2023 or 2024.
1. Collision blackspots in Northampton town centre
Do you know which roads are collision blackspots in Northampton town centre? Photo: Google Streetview
2. Junction of St Andrew's Road and Mare Fair
There were three serious accidents at the traffic lights at the junction of St Andrew's Road and Mare Fair from 2018 to 2022. In December 2021, a woman riding a Voi e-scooter was killed in a collision with a car on the site. Photo: Google Streetview
3. St Peter's Way Roundabout
There were two serious accidents on the roundabout at St Peter's Way between 2018 and 2022 Photo: Google Streetview
4. Junction of Horse Market and Gold Street
There were two serious accidents at the junction of Horse Market and Gold Street from 2018 to 2022 Photo: Google Streetview