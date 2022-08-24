Retailer looks to hire 106 new staff across Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 106 store colleagues in Northampton between now and the end of the year.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket says it is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as deputy manager and store assistant, all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £48,490.

Stores in Northamptonshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Towcester, Kingsthorpe and Weedon Road.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.