Residents without water in Northampton neighbourhood as Anglian Water investigate potential leak

Residents have been left with no water in a Northampton neighbourhood this morning (Monday February 6).

Some residents in the Far Cotton area have no water at all, and some are experiencing low pressure issues.

Anglian Water has said engineers are investigating a potential leak.

The area affected by the water supply issue in Far Cotton, as shown on the Anglian Water website.

The area affected is between Delapre Crescent Road, Eagle Drive, Mereway and Kingmaker Way.

The water company posted on its website just after 9.30am. The statement says: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Northampton and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We are aware of loss of supply in the area and we are working hard to identify the cause and get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area.”

The company asks for any leaks in the area to be reported to them via phone on 03457 145 145.

Anglian Water has been contacted for further comment and for an estimated time of when supply will return to normal.

UPDATE: Anglian Water has identified a burst water main and say they are “working hard to get it fixed”. The company expects the issues to be resolved by 5pm.