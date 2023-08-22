Residents urged to give their views on consultation to close train station ticket offices

In the West Northamptonshire area, London Northwestern Railway is proposing to close the ticket offices at both Northampton and Long Buckby Stations, although under the suggested proposals, Northampton station is set to become a customer information centre, meaning staff will be on hand throughout the week to assist passengers with ticket purchases, as well as customer service, passenger assistance, safety and general upkeep duties. However, Long Buckby Station, which is currently staffed for about four hours each morning Monday to Friday, is suggested to be staffed by mobile teams visiting as and when necessary. There are no proposed changes to King Sutton Station by Chiltern Railways.

West Northants Council’s response to the consultation welcomes that staff will still be available to assist with ticket purchases, customer service and passenger assistance, but warns that there should be no reduction in staffed hours compared to the current ticket office hours. The response also highlights that the needs of the partially sighted and those with mobility issues must be fully taken into account. In addition, simplification of the fares structure as well as an improvement in both the quality and number of ticket machines are required before the changes can be made.

Cllr William Barter, Assistant Cabinet Member for Rail at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We would urge people across West Northamptonshire to take the time to view the proposals and share their thoughts on the proposed changes which could impact rail users across West Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, added: “As a board member for England’s Economic Heartland, the Sub-Regional Transport Body covering West Northamptonshire, it is essential that we consider how the suggested changes will impact residents, businesses, and rail users, especially those with disabilities. We welcome the extension to the consultation and would encourage those interested to have their say.”