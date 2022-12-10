News you can trust since 1931
Residents told to avoid area in Brackley as Northamptonshire fire service deals with 'ongoing incident'

Residents are being told to avoid the area of Market Place

By Megan Hillery
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fire crews are dealing with an "ongoing incident" in Brackley town centre.
Northamptonshire Police have told residents to avoid the area of Brackley as firefighters deal with an “ongoing incident.”

A statement released by Northamptonshire Police at 12pm today (Saturday, December 10) said: “Northamptonshire Fire service are asking that members of public avoid the area of Market Place, Brackley for the time being whilst they deal with an ongoing incident.”

More to follow.

ResidentsBrackleyNorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police