Residents evacuated and road closed in Northamptonshire village after collision causes gas leak

45 people have been taken to a place of safety outside of the cordon
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST

A road is closed and residents have been evacuated in a Northamptonshire village after a collision caused a gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Ashton Road in Hartwell this morning (Thursday June 29).

A 100-metre cordon is in place and around 45 people have been moved to a place of safety, while firefighters, police and the gas company work to resolve the issue. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene in Hartwell.Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene in Hartwell.
A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of an incident at Ashton Road in Hartwell.

“Following a road collision where a car struck a gas main and caused a leak, a nearby building has been evacuated and a 100-metre cordon is in place.

“About 45 people have been affected and they have been taken to a place of safety outside the cordon.

“Three appliances are at the scene and we are working with @NorthantsPolice & @CadentGasLtd to ensure the situation is resolved.

“Ashton Road is closed and we would urge people to avoid the area while the incident remains ongoing.”

More to follow.

