Residents evacuated and road closed in Northamptonshire village after collision causes gas leak

A road is closed and residents have been evacuated in a Northamptonshire village after a collision caused a gas leak.
Emergency services were called to Ashton Road in Hartwell this morning (Thursday June 29).
A 100-metre cordon is in place and around 45 people have been moved to a place of safety, while firefighters, police and the gas company work to resolve the issue. Residents are urged to avoid the area.
A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of an incident at Ashton Road in Hartwell.
“Following a road collision where a car struck a gas main and caused a leak, a nearby building has been evacuated and a 100-metre cordon is in place.
“About 45 people have been affected and they have been taken to a place of safety outside the cordon.
“Three appliances are at the scene and we are working with @NorthantsPolice & @CadentGasLtd to ensure the situation is resolved.
“Ashton Road is closed and we would urge people to avoid the area while the incident remains ongoing.”
