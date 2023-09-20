Residents at Northampton care home visited by therapy pets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home was visited by Lucia’s Tiny Farm who brought with her a 7 month old puppy, rabbits, guinea pigs, snakes, tortoises and a rat who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

Lucia owner of Lucia’s Tiny Farm says: “Everyone have had a wonderful morning! We had an amazing visit at Brampton View!”

General Manager Mo Masedi said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Lucia’s Tiny Farm were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask Lucia questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

Brampton View Resident Enjoying Animal Therapy