“Remarkable” festive donation to bring comfort and joy to adult cancer patients

A local charity has received a staggering festive surprise of thousands of end-of-line products for adult cancer patients across the Midlands.

Northampton-based global company Avon UK gifted thousands of discontinued health, beauty and fashion items to The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift bags to individuals undergoing cancer treatment in 17 hospitals – marking the charity’s biggest ever single donation.

84 pallets of cosmetics, toiletries and accessories arrived at The Lewis Foundation's Grange Park Industrial Estate warehouse last week, full of high-quality items which included branded bubble baths, handbags, lipsticks, and pyjamas.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “We rely on donations of unwanted stock that’s discontinued or no longer needed by local retailers, manufacturers and warehouses.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis sorting Avon UK's epic donation

“We’ve been astounded by the sheer generosity of local businesses since we opened in the summer, but this latest donation by Avon UK is by far the biggest one we have ever received, and we’ve even had to use an extra warehouse room to temporarily store the stock.

“We are over the moon at the sheer quality of the products which we know will be very popular. The more gift bags we can provide means more smiles for individuals feeling frightened and lonely as they receive cancer treatment. We can’t thank Avon UK enough for choosing to support us.”

The substantial donation was part of Avon UK’s ongoing sustainability and giving back initiatives.

Kate Donovan, Director of Communications, Avon UK added: “At Avon, purpose is at our heart. For over 137 years we have been supporting women all over the world and partnering with organisations that support female empowerment, as well as those who fight against breast cancer and gender-based violence.

“We’ve refined our product portfolio which is why we’ve been able to make such a significant donation on this occasion, and we’re thrilled we could help The Lewis Foundation and the women they support. It’s such a worthwhile and meaningful local cause for us to get behind.”

The Lewis Foundation is looking for more Northamptonshire businesses to donate surplus stock as an innovative way of giving back whilst reducing waste.