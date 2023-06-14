Registration opens for Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Superhero Fun Run & Family Day

The charity invites you to join them for their 2023 Superhero Fun Run and Family Day to celebrate 75 years of the NHS and raise money for local NHS hospitals and community services.

Alison McCulloch, Head of Fundraising said: “We were very pleased to have been asked by Northampton Carnival and Cultural Arts to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS at the town Carnival. The atmosphere of the carnival on the Racecourse was joyous and the cheers from the people lining the streets as our walking troupe passed put huge smiles on all our faces! It was so special to see the people of Northampton coming together in celebration, we thank everyone for their support.”

Northamptonshire Health Charity supports Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital and all of the community hospitals and mental health services across the county under Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. They do this by providing funding for equipment and projects that enhance patient care and experience and support NHS staff wellbeing. All proceeds from the event will help make a big difference to patients and staff.

The Northamptonshire Health Charity troupe launched their fun run event at Northampton Carnival

Charity Fundraiser, Michelle Leighton, who is coordinating the day, said: “Celebrate the great work of our NHS Heroes by joining us for our Superhero Fun Run and Family Day. This fun event is open to all ages and abilities and whether you choose to run, jog or walk the distance, you will all be Superheroes to us.”

The 5K event race and fun day is taking place at Moulton College on Sunday 3 September from 10 am until 2 pm, with the race starting at 11 am; car parking is free. There will be prizes for the best-dressed superheroes, whether you are Superman, Wonder Woman, or dressed as one of our NHS Heroes. However, fancy dress is not compulsory, so if it isn’t your thing, you can still get involved.

All finishers will receive a medal and a bottle of water at the finish line. Plus, there will be plenty of food, refreshments, stall holders, a bouncy castle, face painting and lots of fun family activities – loads to keep the whole family entertained!

For health and safety reasons and to ensure there are enough medals for all at the end, ALL children must be pre-registered for the event, including those under 5. Children under 16 will also need to be accompanied by an adult.

Christina Kelly works at Northamptonshire Health Charity, pictured with her family at the Carnival

Michelle said: “If you are inspired to take part, but have never run a 5km before, we recommend you use the NHS Couch to 5K App, which is a supportive 9-week fitness plan for beginners. If running isn’t your thing, we are also hosting a family fun day with food, refreshments and lots of fun activities, so please do come along and have a great day out!”

Sign up for the event on the charity’s website https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/events/super-hero-fun-run-and-family-day/

Or, if you require further information, please contact the charity by calling 01604 626927 or email [email protected]

Justine Cheadle works at Northamptonshire Health Charity, out of the Kettering office, pictured with her children at the Carnival.

Michelle Leighton is Charity Fundraiser and lead on coordinating the Superhero Fun Run.