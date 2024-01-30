Recruits graduate from Fire Service College with Passing Out parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of wholetime firefighters who joined Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service last autumn have officially graduated from the Fire Service College after an intense training period.

The four new apprentices had been welcomed to the Service in October before heading to College at Moreton-in-Marsh.

Jon-Lee Fielding, William Hand, Max Titmuss and Matthew Weston concluded their eight weeks of training with their Passing Out parade on December 21.

The new firefighters successfully put in to practise their new skills as they carried out a drill on an oil rig where they had to both put out a fire and rescue casualties.

After that, they were able to celebrate with family and friends, who made the trip to the Fire Service College in the Cotswolds.

Watching on and congratulating them on their achievements in person were Area Manager Mick Berry and Station Manager Rich Walding.

Area Manager Mick Berry said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome these new recruits to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The new recruits tackling a fire during thier Passing out parade

“It was a privilege to be able to celebrate with them and their families on what is an incredibly proud day in any firefighters career.”